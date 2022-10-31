Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,263 Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

