Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $14,464,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of ALPA opened at $9.80 on Monday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.