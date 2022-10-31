Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,672 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,104,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,527 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,179,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 70,734 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,877,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,082,000 after acquiring an additional 239,195 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,139,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $6.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $9.31.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.