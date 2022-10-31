Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Armada Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,928,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 201,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I by 592.0% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 136,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 117,127 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Armada Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses that provide technological services to the financial services industry.

