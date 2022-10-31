Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadscale Acquisition were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $5,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,824,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Broadscale Acquisition by 49.7% in the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 864,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,087,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,019,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Broadscale Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Broadscale Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.