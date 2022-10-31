ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after buying an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,632,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,708,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $4.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. ACCO Brands’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

