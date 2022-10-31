FDx Advisors Inc. Has $218,000 Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,042,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 473,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after buying an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,979.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after buying an additional 378,434 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 230,742 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,222 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSC opened at $42.78 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $581.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

