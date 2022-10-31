FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 16.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Encompass Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,189,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 1,524.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 63.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of EHC opened at $54.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.21. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.13.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.89.

Encompass Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.