DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,104 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of SITE Centers worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SITC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 8.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITC stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SITC. StockNews.com lowered SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

SITE Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Articles

