Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $292,000 in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 29,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock opened at $8.88 on Monday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.