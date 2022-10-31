Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $293,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $163.02 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.59 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.43 and its 200 day moving average is $168.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $163.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.45.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,276 shares of company stock valued at $11,641,782. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

