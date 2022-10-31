Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 30,002 Shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU – Get Rating) by 115,392.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS GHACU opened at $9.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.05.
Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Profile
