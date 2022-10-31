Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $221.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $196.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.13.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 3.4 %

CAT stock opened at $219.34 on Friday. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.