McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $293.00 at Cowen

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $280.00 to $293.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $286.52.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $274.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.40. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $274.81.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

