General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Bank of America

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

GD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.50.

GD opened at $250.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,561,000 after buying an additional 2,312,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,768,000 after buying an additional 39,686 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,646,000 after buying an additional 100,963 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

