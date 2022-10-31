B. Riley Trims Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Target Price to $95.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $67.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.35. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $106.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.16.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. CWM LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 186.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 144.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

