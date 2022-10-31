Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG opened at $44.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.