International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Lowered to $50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

IP opened at $33.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.65.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 112.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

