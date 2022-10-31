Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Trading Down 15.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Xunlei has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.32.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.05%.
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
