Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Trading Down 15.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Xunlei has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Xunlei

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xunlei during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 69.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 58.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 49,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Further Reading

