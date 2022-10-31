StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
New Residential Investment Stock Performance
NRZ opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.
New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.
