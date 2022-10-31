StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Stock Performance

NRZ opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About New Residential Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,010,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 467,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,042,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,961,000 after purchasing an additional 427,750 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth about $796,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 10,323.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 34,791 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.