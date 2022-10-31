Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Trevena to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Trevena Price Performance

Trevena stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.83. Trevena has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 90.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

