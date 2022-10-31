Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SXT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Sidoti raised Sensient Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th.

SXT opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.17 and a 1-year high of $106.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.94.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

