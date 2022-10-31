United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

