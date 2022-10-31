CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $130.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.69 and its 200-day moving average is $115.65.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $199.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $1,437,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,840,484.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total value of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,409,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $1,437,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,840,484.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,696 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

