Greif (NYSE:GEF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Underperform”

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

GEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.60.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. Greif has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.37. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,413.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Greif news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,978.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,413.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,432,319. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Greif by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,440,000 after buying an additional 80,186 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,704,000 after buying an additional 72,756 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

