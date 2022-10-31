VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 31,784 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,715,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $88.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.12. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

