Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 106,570 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,570 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 587.0% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 36,667 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 822,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,198,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 125,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,817 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,534,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $50.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $73.77.

