Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $222,000 Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $2,012,809.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,987 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $376,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,322,840.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,012,809.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,503 shares of company stock worth $2,777,358. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.35.

PD stock opened at $25.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $44.92.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

