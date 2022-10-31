Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $217,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 732 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,846,000 after purchasing an additional 443,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $86,517,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.
Shares of GS stock opened at $341.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.70.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
