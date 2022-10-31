Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $221,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 16.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 34.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $4,864,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $413.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $387.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $501.54. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

