Seven Eight Capital LP Has $202,000 Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,339 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IONS stock opened at $44.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.