Seven Eight Capital LP Lowers Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 28,628 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVI opened at $15.21 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $168,576.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,070.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEVI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.18.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

