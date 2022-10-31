Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $207,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 103.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO stock opened at $168.01 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

