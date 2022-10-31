Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,319,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,476,000 after purchasing an additional 261,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,755,000 after buying an additional 509,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,515,000 after buying an additional 231,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after buying an additional 842,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,109,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,213,000 after buying an additional 360,083 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

NYSE TAK opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

