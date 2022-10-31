BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,340 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Insider Activity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,205 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $86.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $97.76.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.