Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 18,057 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,057 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after buying an additional 194,240 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

