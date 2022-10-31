Seven Eight Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Trading Up 4.2 %

LRCX opened at $405.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.