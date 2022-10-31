Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of Visa stock opened at $209.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
