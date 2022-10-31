Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 87,152 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,152 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Bilibili by 807.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. Citigroup lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bilibili from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.37.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

