Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,251,000 after acquiring an additional 366,053 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 755,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,147,000 after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO opened at $140.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.78. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

