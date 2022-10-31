Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $140,000 Investment in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Euronav by 38.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter worth $133,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronav alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Euronav Stock Down 3.1 %

EURN stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.09. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $19.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.79%.

Euronav Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.