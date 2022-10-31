Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $192,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of News during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of News by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Macquarie lowered shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.37.

Insider Activity

News Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.27.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

