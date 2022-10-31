Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $129,000 Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 125.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 1,120.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 30.4% in the second quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 271,168 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a current ratio of 32.11. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $3,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $3,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,203,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $82,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,134,283 shares of company stock valued at $13,769,802 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

