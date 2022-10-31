Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,454,000 after acquiring an additional 30,306 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 25.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $86.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $238.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.21.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

