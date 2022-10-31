Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Quad/Graphics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $757.70 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.

Quad/Graphics Stock Performance

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. Quad/Graphics has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 2,432.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1,678.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Quad/Graphics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

