Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Quad/Graphics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $757.70 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.
Quad/Graphics Stock Performance
Shares of QUAD stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. Quad/Graphics has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $7.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quad/Graphics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Quad/Graphics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Quad/Graphics
Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quad/Graphics (QUAD)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.