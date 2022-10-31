Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EXTR. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.10.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $17.87.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 35,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $530,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,728 shares of company stock worth $1,191,620. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3,060.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

