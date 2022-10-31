Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRTN. Stephens lifted their target price on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Vertical Research cut Marten Transport from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Stock Performance

MRTN opened at $18.75 on Friday. Marten Transport has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $23.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $324.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 4,463.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after buying an additional 674,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marten Transport by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,370,000 after purchasing an additional 231,754 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 17.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after purchasing an additional 168,801 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Marten Transport by 441.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 162,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 122.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 161,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.