UBS Group Raises First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $140.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $76.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FSLR. Oppenheimer raised First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised First Solar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Roth Capital raised their price target on First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.30.

Shares of FSLR opened at $132.67 on Friday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $145.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 150.76 and a beta of 1.28.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $650,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $650,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler acquired 489 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,345.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,941 shares of company stock valued at $948,528 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,192,010,000 after acquiring an additional 636,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $77,962,000 after acquiring an additional 397,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,157,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $96,907,000 after purchasing an additional 361,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 879,070 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,613,000 after purchasing an additional 269,034 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

