LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Cut to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $41.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.26 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $1,173,499.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,544,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,885,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $362,896.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,669,424.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $1,173,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,544,760 shares in the company, valued at $139,885,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,996 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2,150.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.