Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $30.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Intel Stock Up 10.7 %

Intel stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after buying an additional 1,627,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

